Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:57 AM

(NEW YORK)— Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Hunt scored three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-21 victory against Cleveland. 

He rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while catching one pass for a 50-yard touchdown. 

The Chiefs host Arizona Sunday afternoon. 

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
