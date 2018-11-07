Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

(NEW YORK)— Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Hunt scored three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-21 victory against Cleveland.
He rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while catching one pass for a 50-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs host Arizona Sunday afternoon.
