(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill said Sunday morning that his knee is doing great and he's never felt better. He mentioned that he didn't feel 100% in 2020, but a lot of it stemmed from the mental block of coming off an ACL injury in Week 17 2019.

Thornhill talked about an opportunity to be a leader for this year's secondary.

You can watch Thornhill's full interview in the video above.