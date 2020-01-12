Chiefs score 41-unanswered in comeback win versus Texans in AFC Divisional Round

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game was one of the craziest playoff games in recent memory.
The Texans led 24-0 in the second quarter, but the Chiefs rattled off 41-unanswered points en route to a 51-31 victory.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw more than 300 yards and tossed five touchdowns in the comeback win.
Kansas City will play the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game next Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs host the AFC championship game with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
