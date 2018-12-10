Chiefs secure playoff spot with win over Ravens Sunday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the postseason for the fifth time is six seasons with the team's 27-24 overtime victory against Baltimore Sunday.
The Chiefs have been in the playoffs every year except for 2014 during Andy Reid's tenure as head coach.
Kansas City sits at 11-2— a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.
With Patriots' and Texans' losses Sunday, the Chiefs improved their lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
The Chiefs hosts Los Anglese Thursday night.
