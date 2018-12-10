Clear

Chiefs secure playoff spot with win over Ravens Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the postseason for the fifth time is six seasons with the team's 27-24 overtime victory against Baltimore Sunday.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 9:22 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the postseason for the fifth time is six seasons with the team's 27-24 overtime victory against Baltimore Sunday.

The Chiefs have been in the playoffs every year except for 2014 during Andy Reid's tenure as head coach.

Kansas City sits at 11-2— a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. 

With Patriots' and Texans' losses Sunday, the Chiefs improved their lead for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. 

The Chiefs hosts Los Anglese Thursday night. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begin today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. Monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events