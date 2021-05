(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs had two picks in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft Friday night.

With the 58th overall pick, the Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker, Nick Bolton.

The Chiefs picked Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey with the 63rd overall pick.

Kansas City will have four picks on the final day of the NFL Draft: a 4th round, two 5th round picks, and a 6th round pick.