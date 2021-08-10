Clear
Chiefs shorten practice on Tuesday

The Chiefs went with a "10-10-10" practice. The shortened practice was a cycle of 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays, and then 10 minutes of special teams.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:32 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs shortened their practice on Tuesday to a "10-10-10". Meaning there was a cycle of 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays, and then 10 minutes of special teams.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says he isn't a fan of the "10-10-10s" because it is hard to simulate a game on defense.

But the main thing he is focused on for their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, is tackling.

“When we put the pads on, Coach Reid allows us to do what we call wrap and release. The thing that doesn’t get used here in training camp anymore cause we don’t go live, is defensive arms. Then you go out to these first games and everyone is doing block tackling, which I don’t like," said Spagnuolo.

The Chiefs will be off Wednesday, will practice Thursday and than travel Friday to San Francisco for Week 1 of Preseason.

