Chiefs sign QB Ta'amu from XFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another quarterback this offseason after resigning veteran QB Chad Henne. XFL star and St. Louis Battlehawk quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will join the Chiefs.

In the inaugural season of the XFL, Ta’amu finished third in passing yards with 1,050, only behind Josh Johnson and PJ Walker, who is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Ta'amu (22) completed 72 percent of his passes and rushed for 217 yards which finished seventh in the league. Being a dual threat QB and having the ability to move the pocket is something that bodes well in Andy Reid's offense.

Ta'amu also played two years at Ole Miss and threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also was with the Houston Texans during last season's training camp and was released before the season.