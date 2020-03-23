KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another quarterback this offseason after resigning veteran QB Chad Henne. XFL star and St. Louis Battlehawk quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will join the Chiefs.
In the inaugural season of the XFL, Ta’amu finished third in passing yards with 1,050, only behind Josh Johnson and PJ Walker, who is now a member of the Carolina Panthers.
Ta'amu (22) completed 72 percent of his passes and rushed for 217 yards which finished seventh in the league. Being a dual threat QB and having the ability to move the pocket is something that bodes well in Andy Reid's offense.
Ta'amu also played two years at Ole Miss and threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also was with the Houston Texans during last season's training camp and was released before the season.
Related Content
- Chiefs sign QB Ta'amu from XFL
- Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team
- Chiefs sign veteran QB Matt Moore to fill void of injured Chad Henne
- Chiefs sign practice squad players
- LSU QB Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy
- Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West
- Chiefs sign former Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin
- Chiefs sign running back Carlos Hyde
- Report: Chiefs sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland
- Jamaal Charles signs 1-day contract with Chiefs