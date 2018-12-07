Clear
Chiefs sign former Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin

Kansas City Chiefs pick up receiver Kelvin Benjamin adding depth to the wideout position.

Dec. 7, 2018
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 1:39 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the foot injury to receiver Sammy Watkins the Kansas City Chiefs felt the need to sign another wideout until Watkins is back to full strength.

The Chiefs have used other receivers like Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson in Watkins' absence. Benjamin could challenge them for playing time later in the season, especially if Watkins' isn't able to return. 

Benjamin, 27, was released by the Bills earlier this week and cleared waivers Wednesday. He caught 23 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Bills this season.

Benjamin's best season came in 2014 for the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him that year in the first round. Benjamin caught 73 passes with nine touchdowns as a rookie.

The deal is for one year, meaning Benjamin will be a free agent this offseason.

