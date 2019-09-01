Chiefs sign practice squad players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday who they will sign to be on the practice squad after their roster cuts took place Saturday.
The Chiefs will prepare for game one of the regular season this week as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday with kick off set for noon.
The following players have been signed to the practice squad:
WR Jody Fortson
TE Nick Keizer
RB Marcus Marshall
C James Murray
QB Kyle Shurmur
WR Cody Thompson
