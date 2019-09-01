Chiefs sign practice squad players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday who they will sign to be on the practice squad after their roster cuts took place Saturday.

The Chiefs will prepare for game one of the regular season this week as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday with kick off set for noon.

The following players have been signed to the practice squad:

WR Jody Fortson

TE Nick Keizer

RB Marcus Marshall

C James Murray

QB Kyle Shurmur

WR Cody Thompson