Clear

Chiefs sign practice squad players

Quarterback Kyle Shurmur headlines practice squad players for Chiefs.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 11:50 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday who they will sign to be on the practice squad after their roster cuts took place Saturday.

The Chiefs will prepare for game one of the regular season this week as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday with kick off set for noon.

The following players have been signed to the practice squad:

WR Jody Fortson
TE Nick Keizer
RB Marcus Marshall
C James Murray
QB Kyle Shurmur
WR Cody Thompson

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Temperatures are on the rise in the coming days as we wrap up the unofficial end to Summer this weekend. For your Sunday night, quiet weather with a few clouds. Some fog is likely to develop towards morning. Temperatures are going to drop into the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events