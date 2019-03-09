Clear

Chiefs sign running back Carlos Hyde

The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Carlos Hyde Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 3:41 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Carlos Hyde Saturday afternoon.

The deal is a 1-year deal worth a reported $2.8 million. 

The 28-year-old runnning back played for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. 

Hyde played his first four years in the NFL for the San Francisco. 

He was a second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2014, but was traded to Miami and then traded to the 49ers in May of 2014. 

In his career, Hyde has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns. 

He joins Damien Williams in the Chiefs' backfield.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events