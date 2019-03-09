Chiefs sign running back Carlos Hyde

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Carlos Hyde Saturday afternoon.

The deal is a 1-year deal worth a reported $2.8 million.

The 28-year-old runnning back played for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

Hyde played his first four years in the NFL for the San Francisco.

He was a second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2014, but was traded to Miami and then traded to the 49ers in May of 2014.

In his career, Hyde has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He joins Damien Williams in the Chiefs' backfield.