Chiefs sign veteran QB Matt Moore to fill void of injured Chad Henne

Chiefs pick up quarterback Matt Moore due to ankle injury of Chad Henne.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran quarterback Matt Moore to add depth to the quarterback room as backup Chad Henne went down with a fractured ankle in the Chiefs week 3 preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore (35) came into the league in 2007 and began his career with the Carolina Panthers. After the 2010 season he was signed by the Miami Dolphins in which he was with the Dolphins for six years. Moore was not on a team in 2018.

For his career, Moore has a 60.4 completion percentage, throwing for 7,199 passing yards along with 46 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
