Clear

Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

If you're wanting to catch reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium this season, you'll get your first chance at single-game and group tickets Thursday, April 18.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 6:35 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— If you're wanting to catch reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium this season, you'll get your first chance at single-game and group tickets Thursday, April 18.

Season ticket members will have a presale beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. with the Chiefs notifying season-ticket holders via email with instructions. 

Tickets may be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket delivery will be mobile entry only. 

In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy,  Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers will have a special ticket allotment to purchase single-game tickets for the season beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. This extended period to purchase tickets from the allotment will last through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Jackson County taxpayers purchasing tickets must come to the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office during normal business hours and have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2018 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

All fans, including season-ticket holders and single-game purchasers, are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest prices. 

Parking can be purchased with tickers or online at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking. Parking is $300 if purchasing the full season in advance, or $40 per game when purchased in advance. 

The Chiefs 2019 schedule will be announced on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at www.chiefs.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see more clouds move in by Wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. We are still tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. We will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events