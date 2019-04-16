Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— If you're wanting to catch reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium this season, you'll get your first chance at single-game and group tickets Thursday, April 18.

Season ticket members will have a presale beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. with the Chiefs notifying season-ticket holders via email with instructions.

Tickets may be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket delivery will be mobile entry only.

In continuation of the team’s long-standing policy, Jackson County, Missouri, taxpayers will have a special ticket allotment to purchase single-game tickets for the season beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. This extended period to purchase tickets from the allotment will last through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Jackson County taxpayers purchasing tickets must come to the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office during normal business hours and have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2018 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

All fans, including season-ticket holders and single-game purchasers, are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest prices.

Parking can be purchased with tickers or online at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking. Parking is $300 if purchasing the full season in advance, or $40 per game when purchased in advance.

The Chiefs 2019 schedule will be announced on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at www.chiefs.com.