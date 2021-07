(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday morning marked the first full-squad practice of training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western.

The Chiefs held practice in front of season ticket holders for about two hours featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, and Tyrann Mathieu.

The team will return to the practice fields on Thursday morning at 9:15. Tomorrow's practice is open to the public, but fans must purchase tickets online at chiefskingdomrewards.com.