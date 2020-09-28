Chiefs stay perfect beating the Ravens 34-20 on Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE, - The Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated beating the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 on Monday Night Football being the only AFC west team to win a game during week 3 of the season.

This game was featured as the battle of MVP's with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Mahomes is now 3-0 against Jackson and went 31 of 42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes became the fastest player to throw for10,000 yards in NFL history.

The Chiefs defense bottled up Jackson as he completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards and ran for 83 yards. The Chiefs at halftime had a 27-10 lead and did not allow an offensive touchdown in the first half. The Ravens lone touchdown came off a 93-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay in the second quarter.

The Chiefs are on a 12-game winning streak dating back to last season which is a franchise record.

The Chiefs will have a short week and return home to play another league MVP in Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.