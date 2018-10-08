Chiefs stay undefeated, and force five turnovers in win against Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-The Kansas City Chiefs may have had their toughest test on Sunday as the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14. The Jaguars were ranked top three defensively in a lot of categories within the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs were coming off a short week as they had to play the Denver Broncos for Monday night football and came away from that game with a come from behind 27-23 victory.

The biggest question for the Chiefs has been whether the defense was going to be able to make plays to help the offense as the Chiefs defense ranks last in yards allowed per game.

The defense gave up over 500 yards to the Jaguars, but 200 of those yards came in the fourth quarter where the game was out of reach. The Chiefs defense forced five turnovers and Jaguar quarterback Blake Bortles threw four interceptions, with one fumble, and was sacked five times.

Leading up to the game during the week, there was trash talk between both teams and that showed itself throughout the game, as Chiefs defensive players Chris Jones and Dee Ford we both ejected from the game. Jones threw a punch at a Jaguar player, and Ford had a taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against him.

"We have to keep ourselves under control emotionally, and when two good football teams play each other you can't let the emotions get to you," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his first turnovers of the season by throwing two interceptions, but Mahomes was still 22-38 passing and threw for over 300 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs offense still put up good numbers tallying 424 total yards on the day averaged 6.1 yards per play.

The schedule doesn't get much easier for the Chiefs as they will travel to Boston to take on the New England Patriots. This is a primetime match up with kick-off set for 7:20 next Sunday.