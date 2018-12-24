Chiefs still have upper hand for playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Another tough loss for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks on the road 38-31, making it two losses in a row. This is the first time all year that the Chiefs have lost back to back games.

Although it's not the best time to be losing, the Chiefs are still in good playoff positioning.

There is one game left on the schedule for the regular season and it's against arch rival the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead. The stakes are the highest that they have ever been for this year, and a win Sunday clears up the water for the Chiefs.

This is what is in store if the Chiefs win on Sunday.

The Chiefs will still clinch the AFC West division, earn a first round bye in the AFC playoffs and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

This is what will be in store if the Chiefs lose on Sunday.

If the Chiefs lose to Raiders, they could still win the AFC West but would need the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) to lose to the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

If the NFL playoffs started today the top two seeded teams for the AFC would be the (1) Chiefs and the (2) Patriots. For the NFC it would be the (1) Saints and the (2) Rams.

After the wildcard rounds conclude, the Chiefs would play the lowest seeded team that wins their AFC wildcard game, and the Patriots would play the highest seeded team that would win in their AFC wildcard match-up.

For the NFC, the same rules would apply for the Saints and the Rams. The Saints would play the lowest seeded NFC wildcard winner, and the Rams would play the highest seeded NFC wildcard winner.

AFC

(3) Texans

(4) Ravens

(5) Chargers

(6) Colts

In the hunt: (Titans/Steelers)

NFC

(3) Bears

(4) Cowboys

(5) Seahawks

(6) Vikings

In the hunt: (Eagles)

Kick-off for Sunday's battle with the Chiefs and Raiders is set 3:25.