Clear

Chiefs still the top team in the AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs still lead the AFC West despite Thursday night loss to Chargers.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A bit of a wild weekend in the NFL as the playoffs nearing and the Kansas City Chiefs still are leading the AFC.

The Los Angeles Chargers one-point win 29-28 over the Chiefs on Thursday night left the two teams in a virtual tie atop the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans took one step closer to the AFC South title with a win on Saturday night.

The Chiefs missed a chance to win the AFC West and be in position to clinch AFC home field advantage as early as Sunday.

The Chiefs however remain atop of the division because of a better divisional record at (4-1) then the Chargers at (3-2). The division title could come down to the week 17 match-up as the Chiefs might need to win at home against the Oakland Raiders to clinch the AFC West title.

Here is a look at the AFC and NFC standings as week 15 concludes. 

AFC STANDINGS

(1) Chiefs (11-3) --x

(2) Texans (10-4)

(3) Patriots (9-5)

(4) Steelers (8-5-1)

(5) Chargers (11-3) --x

(6) Ravens (8-6)

NFC STANDINGS

(1) Saints (11-2) --z

(2) Rams (11-3) --z

(3) Bears (10-4) --z

(4) Cowboys (8-6)

(5) Seahawks (8-6)

(6) Vikings (7-6)

Note: (x) denotes a team that has clinched a playoff berth, while (z) shows a team that has clinched its division

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
As for tonight, expect mostly clear skies but overnight, some patchy freezing fog could develop. The fog is most likely in low lying areas and near the Missouri River. With temperatures falling into the 20s, there is the possibility the fog could lead to a few slick spots on the roadways. So be aware of that Monday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events