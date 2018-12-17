ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A bit of a wild weekend in the NFL as the playoffs nearing and the Kansas City Chiefs still are leading the AFC.
The Los Angeles Chargers one-point win 29-28 over the Chiefs on Thursday night left the two teams in a virtual tie atop the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans took one step closer to the AFC South title with a win on Saturday night.
The Chiefs missed a chance to win the AFC West and be in position to clinch AFC home field advantage as early as Sunday.
The Chiefs however remain atop of the division because of a better divisional record at (4-1) then the Chargers at (3-2). The division title could come down to the week 17 match-up as the Chiefs might need to win at home against the Oakland Raiders to clinch the AFC West title.
Here is a look at the AFC and NFC standings as week 15 concludes.
AFC STANDINGS
(1) Chiefs (11-3) --x
(2) Texans (10-4)
(3) Patriots (9-5)
(4) Steelers (8-5-1)
(5) Chargers (11-3) --x
(6) Ravens (8-6)
NFC STANDINGS
(1) Saints (11-2) --z
(2) Rams (11-3) --z
(3) Bears (10-4) --z
(4) Cowboys (8-6)
(5) Seahawks (8-6)
(6) Vikings (7-6)
Note: (x) denotes a team that has clinched a playoff berth, while (z) shows a team that has clinched its division
Related Content
- Chiefs still the top team in the AFC
- Chargers, Rivers stun Chiefs in AFC West showdown
- WATCH: Chiefs Mahomes earns second consecutive AFC offensive player of the week
- Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October
- Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
- Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team
- Mahomes leads Chiefs 4th quarter comeback, tops Broncos
- Junior Chiefs Training Camp
- Chiefs prepare for Broncos
- Mahomes sets another touchdown record as Chiefs top 49ers, move to 3-0