(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If the Kansas City Chiefs are to be successful in 2019, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the reason for it.
Mahomes put up 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards during his MVP season in 2018.
Chiefs' coaches and players believe Mahomes can be even better this season.
Related Content
- Chiefs' success rides with the play of Patrick Mahomes
- Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named 2018 NFL MVP
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee
- Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team
- Mahomes throws six touchdowns in Chiefs win over Steelers
- Mahomes leads Chiefs 4th quarter comeback, tops Broncos
- Clark Hunt impressed with Mahomes
- Patrick Mahomes: "We're going to try to keep pushing the ball downfield."
- Mahomes ready for challenge at New England
Scroll for more content...