Chiefs' success rides with the play of Patrick Mahomes

If the Kansas City Chiefs are to be successful in 2019, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the reason for it.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:23 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If the Kansas City Chiefs are to be successful in 2019, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the reason for it.

Mahomes put up 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards during his MVP season in 2018. 

Chiefs' coaches and players believe Mahomes can be even better this season. 

A very seasonable day is expected today as we wrap up the first weekend of August. Temperatures this time of year should get into the upper 80s and that's exactly where we will get to today. Expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. The only downside to the weather today will be the high humidity so make sure you are drinking water if outside.
