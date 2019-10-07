Chiefs suffer first loss of the season to Colts 19-13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) fell to the Indianapolis Colts (3-2)19-13 Sunday night handing the Chiefs their first loss in week 5 of the regular season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs had just 36 yards rushing and only had one touchdown throughout the game which came in the first half.

With the loss, the streak of 22 straight games scoring at least 26 points ended Sunday night. The Chiefs were without their top receivers in Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Tyreek Hill (shoulder) along with starting left tackle Eric Fisher.

The Colts physical offensive line allowed for running back Marlon Mack to rush for 132 yards off 29 carries which exploited the Chiefs inability to stop the run.

The Chiefs will host the Houston Texans (3-2) next Sunday at Arrowhead with kick off set for noon.