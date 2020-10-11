Chiefs suffer first loss of the season to division rival the Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 and are now (4-1) on the year.

The Chiefs had 10 penalties for 96 yards, which is the most they had all season. "We got to make sure that we clean up the penalties, it took points off the board." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception of the year in the second half and was 22-43 for 340 and two touchdowns. "We weren't executing at a high enough level, and in the third quarter we couldn't execute, we weren’t running the right plays, and I wasn't finding the right reads, and that carried over and we obviously didn't play the second half like we wanted too." Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chiefs were within striking distance late in the fourth quarter to tie up the game, but were not able to complete the comeback as the Raiders were able to convert on fourth and short to seal the game.

The Chiefs will play the Bill on Monday October 19 for their next game at Buffalo.