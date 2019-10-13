Chiefs suffer second loss of the season to the Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) suffered their second loss of the season to the Houston Texans (4-2) Sunday afternoon 31-24 making it the first time the Chiefs have lost back to back games in six years.

The Chiefs were the team that started out fast, engineering drives of at least 90 yards twice in the first quarter. Receiver Tyreek Hill had a 46-yard touchdown reception, while Damien Williams finished the second with a 14-yard touchdown catch.

Hill would finish with two touchdown receptions on the day upon his return for the first time since breaking his collarbone in a Week 1 win in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs defense once again became the focal point for the game. The Chiefs defense was able to create three turnovers, but when the key stops were needed the defense was unable to capitalize. The Chiefs had one-point lead going into the fourth, Houston answered with a 12-play, 93-yard drive consuming more than 8 and half minutes which essentially sealed the game.

The Chiefs visit the Broncos on Thursday night in an AFC West showdown in their second prime time game of the season on the road.