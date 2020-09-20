Chiefs survive in LA with Butker 58-yard field goal winning kick

LOS ANGELES, - The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) beat the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) in overtime 23-20. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 58-yard field goal to win the game after two other attempts at the kick were halted by a penalty by the Chiefs and a time out by the Chargers.

“I was able to hit from 67 before the game and 70 at halftime coach Toub knew that and he told coach Reid that if we get to the 40-yard line we’ll be good. That’d be a 58-yarder and I can just swing easy I don’t need to change anything, but last year I don’t think I would’ve made all three of those, hopefully I would’ve made the last one but I definitely feel stronger and more accurate this season.” Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said. Butker also made a 30-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

The Chiefs will be back at home for their game of the season to take on the Patriots on Monday night football.