Chiefs survive primetime showdown with Giants, improve to .500 on season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs didn't look great, but they did just enough to pull out a three-point win, 20-17, against the New York Giants Monday night.

The Chiefs scored first on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill to make it 7-0. The Giants answer with a second-quarter touchdown to make it, 7-7.

Kansas City took a four-point lead, 14-10, into halftime.

In the second half, it wasn't pretty, but the Chiefs found a way to win despite turnovers and penalties. Kansas City defeated the Giants, 20-17.

Mahomes finished 29-of-48 for 275 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Derrick Gore finished with 48 yards and his first career touchdown.

The Chiefs will host Green Bay next Sunday afternoon.