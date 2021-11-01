Clear
Chiefs survive primetime showdown with Giants, improve to .500 on season

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't look great, but they did just enough to pull out a three-point win, 20-17, against the New York Giants Monday night.

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Chiefs scored first on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill to make it 7-0. The Giants answer with a second-quarter touchdown to make it, 7-7.

Kansas City took a four-point lead, 14-10, into halftime.

In the second half, it wasn't pretty, but the Chiefs found a way to win despite turnovers and penalties. Kansas City defeated the Giants, 20-17.

Mahomes finished 29-of-48 for 275 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Derrick Gore finished with 48 yards and his first career touchdown. 

The Chiefs will host Green Bay next Sunday afternoon.

Rain will start to taper off later this afternoon as clouds continue. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s today. A cold night tonight with lows dropping into the lower 30's. Sunshine will return on Tuesday helping temperatures back into the upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the rest of the work into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm with high back in the 50s by the weekend.
