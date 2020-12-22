Chiefs tabbed with seven Pro Bowl selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs have seven players selected to the NFL Pro Bowl four on offense and three on defense. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs as the starting quarterback for the AFC.

Offensively the Chiefs will have offensive lineman Eric Fisher, tight end Travis Kelce, and receiver Tyreek Hill. On the defensive side of the ball defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Chris Jones, and safety Tyrann Mathieu were chosen.

The Chiefs are not the only team with seven selections as the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each had a league-high seven players selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

There will be no Pro Bowl game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, players will be celebrated on Jan. 31 during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN/ABC simulcast, with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Roster selections were determined by votes of players, coaches and fans.