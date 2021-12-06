Clear
Chiefs take care of Denver, win 5th straight game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-9, Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 1:24 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-9, Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

In an AFC West showdown, the Chiefs jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Broncos answered with a field goal in the second quarter. 

The Chiefs took a 10-3 lead into the halftime break. Kansas City added another field goal in the third to take a 13-3 advantage. The Chiefs kept putting points on the board with another field goal to go up 16-3.

The offense wasn't able to find the end zone after the first offensive drive when Patrick Mahomes scored on a rushing touchdown, but the defense was able to find the end zone.

Daniel Sorensen picked off a Teddy Bridgewater pass to make it 22-3. 

The Broncos added a late score, but the Chiefs finished off the game with a 22-9 victory.

Kansas City improves to 8-4 on the season and will host the Raiders next Sunday.

