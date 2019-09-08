Chiefs take care of business on the road against Jacksonville 40-26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Kansas City Chiefs win game one of the regular season over the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 on the road.

The leagues reigning MVP continued the same path that he left off from last season throwing for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Sammy Watkins also had himself a day as he had three touchdowns and 198 yards on nine receptions.

While Watkins put up big numbers in the game, his counterpart in Tyreek Hill left the game late in the first half after being talked by Jags defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Hill was carted off and taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Hill suffered a posterior SC (sternoclavicular) dislocation that was reduced at the hospital.

Newly added veteran running back LeSean McCoy did play in the game leading the Chiefs in rushing as he had 10 carries for 81 yards.

The Chiefs defense gave up 26 points and 428 yards still showing traits of last year's defense which ranked 31 in the league. However, there were bright spots as defensive end Frank Clark made his Chiefs debut having an interception off a tipped pass, and linebacker Damien Wilson stripped the ball out of Jags running back Leonard Fournette's hands after a catch in the flat.

The Chiefs will play division rival the Oakland Raiders on the road next Sunday with kickoff set 3:05.