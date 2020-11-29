Chiefs take down Brady and Bucs with huge performances from Mahomes and Hill

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The Kansas City Chiefs were on the road Sunday playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting the win 27-24. The Chiefs are now (10-1) on the year and remain in full control on the AFC west. “I was proud of our guys for stepping up in particular after an emotional game like in the Raiders game you gotta be able to do those things and I thought that was as step forward by our guys." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had a career day with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs win. “Each and every week I try set the mindset of working hard for this team." Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said.

Patrick Mahomes also had a big day throwing for 462 yards, including touchdowns of 75, 44 and 20 yards to Hill. “This week especially at the beginning of the game they kind of came up and played tighter and played up close and we were able to hit some shots down field. And that’s just the maturity of this offense as a whole of knowing how to run their routes based on the coverages that they’re getting and then I try to get them the ball and let them make plays.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will be back home next Sunday as they host AFC west divisional foe the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead stadium.