OAKLAND, Calif. - The Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated beating division rival Sunday afternoon the Oakland Raiders 28-10, which would be the last time the Chiefs and Raiders would face each other in the Historic RingCentral Coliseum.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter finishing 30 for 44 for 443 yards, two of his touchdown passes were to receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Robinson had six catches for 172 yards and two scores along with tight end Travis Kelce who had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman got in on the action with a touchdown catch as well which was the first of his career.
The Chiefs will return home Sunday to host the Balitmore Ravens for their first home opener of the season.
Related Content
- Chiefs take down Raiders, Mahomes throws for 4 TD's
- Mahomes throws four touchdowns in win over Raiders 40-33
- Mahomes throws six touchdowns in Chiefs win over Steelers
- Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team
- Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'
- Chiefs ready for Sunday showdown with Raiders
- Mahomes leads Chiefs 4th quarter comeback, tops Broncos
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named 2018 NFL MVP
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee
- Chiefs' success rides with the play of Patrick Mahomes