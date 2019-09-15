Chiefs take down Raiders, Mahomes throws for 4 TD's

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated beating division rival Sunday afternoon the Oakland Raiders 28-10, which would be the last time the Chiefs and Raiders would face each other in the Historic RingCentral Coliseum.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter finishing 30 for 44 for 443 yards, two of his touchdown passes were to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson had six catches for 172 yards and two scores along with tight end Travis Kelce who had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman got in on the action with a touchdown catch as well which was the first of his career.

The Chiefs will return home Sunday to host the Balitmore Ravens for their first home opener of the season.