Clear

Chiefs take down Raiders, Mahomes throws for 4 TD's

The Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated beating division rival Sunday afternoon the Oakland Raiders 28-10.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 9:09 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated beating division rival Sunday afternoon the Oakland Raiders 28-10, which would be the last time the Chiefs and Raiders would face each other in the Historic RingCentral Coliseum.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter finishing 30 for 44 for 443 yards, two of his touchdown passes were to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson had six catches for 172 yards and two scores along with tight end Travis Kelce who had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Rookie receiver Mecole Hardman got in on the action with a touchdown catch as well which was the first of his career.

The Chiefs will return home Sunday to host the Balitmore Ravens for their first home opener of the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events