NEW YORK. - The Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at pick No. 32 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.
Edwards-Helaire helped LSU win a national championship in January and will now join the Kansas City Chiefs who just won Super Bowl LIV in February.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire comes into a Chiefs offense that utilizes their running backs out of the backfield catching the football, and he led all draft eligible running backs in catches with 55 and had 453 yards receiving with 172 after contact.
In the 2019 football season he rushed for 1,414 yards with a 6.6-yard average scoring 16 rushing touchdowns. There were five LSU players drafted in the first round.
He joins former LSU teammate who also happens to be a running back for the Chiefs in Darrel Williams.
Related Content
- Chiefs take running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their first round pick of the 2020 NFL draft
- NFL Draft Preview: Chiefs focus on secondary
- Kansas City Chiefs wrap-up 2019 NFL Draft
- Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft
- Bengals make LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft
- Chiefs re-sign running back Charcandrick West
- Chiefs sign running back Carlos Hyde
- NFL suspends running back Kareem Hunt for 8 games
- Chiefs Hill to meet with NFL representatives
- Royals top 2018 draft pick surprises parents on Christmas