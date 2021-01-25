Chiefs to be without All-Pro left tackle Fisher for Super Bowl due to a torn Achilles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that All-Pro left tackle Eric Fisher ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Fishers injury came in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship against the Bills in which the Chiefs won 38-24 to advance to Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs have been without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz for most of the season with a back injury and now will be without their best offensive lineman in Fisher. Fisher was the Chiefs number one overall draft pick in 2013.