Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs to be without All-Pro left tackle Fisher for Super Bowl due to a torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that All-Pro left tackle Eric Fisher ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:46 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that All-Pro left tackle Eric Fisher ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Fishers injury came in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship against the Bills in which the Chiefs won 38-24 to advance to Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs have been without right tackle Mitchell Schwartz for most of the season with a back injury and now will be without their best offensive lineman in Fisher. Fisher was the Chiefs number one overall draft pick in 2013.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Clarinda
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Falls City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories