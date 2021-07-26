Chiefs to retire Warpaint

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan announced Monday morning that the team will retire Warpaint, the sorrel tobiano mare seen at the beginning of every home game and whenever the Chiefs find the end zone.

“We just feel like it’s time to retire Warpaint," Donovan said. "Lots of reasons for that, but we just feel like it’s the right thing to do. So Warpaint won’t be running at Arrowhead anymore."

The Chiefs' decision comes days after the MLB franchise in Cleveland changed their name from the Indians to the Guardians