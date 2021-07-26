Clear
Chiefs to retire Warpaint

The Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan announced Monday morning that the team will retire Warpaint, the sorrel tobiano mare seen at the beginning of every home game and whenever the Chiefs find the end zone.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:58 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:32 PM

“We just feel like it’s time to retire Warpaint," Donovan said. "Lots of reasons for that, but we just feel like it’s the right thing to do. So Warpaint won’t be running at Arrowhead anymore."

The Chiefs' decision comes days after the MLB franchise in Cleveland changed their name from the Indians to the Guardians

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. This heat index will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will climb by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM on Tuesday through 9 PM on Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100-105. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the work week giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
