Chiefs trade Dee Ford to 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chief reached a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to send edge rusher Dee Ford to the NFC West for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

Ford signed a new contract with San Francisco worth $87.5 million over five-years. The deal frees up $15 million in salary-cap space for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs 2014 first-round pick finished tied for fifth in the NFL in quarterback hurries with 29 and tied for seventh in the league in sacks with 13.

Heading into the 2019 NFL draft, the Chiefs have four top 100 picks and about $15 million left in salary-cap space left to add free-agents.