Chiefs trade up in 2nd round to select wide receiver

(NASHVILLE, Ten.)— The Kansas City Chiefs traded away their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and then traded their first of 2 second round picks (No. 61) to the Rams to move up to the No. 56 overall pick to select a wide receiver.

The Chiefs selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman out of Georgia.

Hardman runs a 4.33 40-yard dash and was also a return specialist in college.

The Chiefs still have the 63rd pick (2nd round) and the 84th pick (3rd round).