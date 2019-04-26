Chiefs trade up in 2nd round to select wide receiver

(NASHVILLE, Ten.)— The Kansas City Chiefs traded away their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and then traded their first of 2 second round picks (No. 61) to the Rams to move up to the No. 56 overall pick to select a wide receiver.
The Chiefs selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman out of Georgia.
Hardman runs a 4.33 40-yard dash and was also a return specialist in college.
The Chiefs still have the 63rd pick (2nd round) and the 84th pick (3rd round).
