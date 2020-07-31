Chiefs training camp begins in Kansas City

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have taken extreme measures to make sure everything is in order for this year’s training camp.

It will look a lot different in order to keep players, coaches and staff safe. The Chiefs moved camp back home to Kansas City due to Covid-19.

St. Joseph’s training camp was set up to be something special coming off the Super Bowl championship and quarterback Patrick Mahomes being named Super Bowl MVP.

There was an expectation of thousands of fans in St. Joseph, and while the fans will miss the players, the Chiefs also miss being here.

“Obviously I love St. Joe,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. “To everybody out there, we’re going to miss you guys this year and hopefully we can get back out next year but for what we have the set up here in Kansas City at the two facilities at the stadium and here at the practice facility, I think it’s a very safe environment. I feel as comfortable as can be going into training camp.”

There will not be any NFL preseason games this season so there will be about five and a half weeks of build up until the Chiefs’ opening day against the Houston Texans.