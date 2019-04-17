Clear

Chiefs travel to Mexico City in Week 11 for AFC West showdown with Chargers

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Mexico City to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be the away team in the Nov. 18 game. 

The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City during the 2018 season, but the game was ultimately moved back to Los Angeles due to field conditions. 

Kickoff from the Nov. 18 MNF game is set for 7:15 at Estadio Azteca. 

