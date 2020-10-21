Clear
Chiefs welcome in new RB Bell as they prepare for Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their best rushing performance of the season gaining 245 yards on the ground against the Bills, and now have added All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell to the mix.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

“I think it’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kind of show what I can do in some space, running routes. I think this offense is really fit for my skillset. I think Coach Reid does a good job of getting backs the ball in space. I’m just glad I got this opportunity.” Le'Veon Bell Chiefs running back said.

The Chiefs already have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL averaging 417 yards a game and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is happy to have more talent at his disposal. “We’re extremely excited. If you’ve looked at how (Brett) Veach and Coach (Andy) Reid have kind of put this culture together, it’s about bringing in great players and binging competition." Mahomes said. "The way he’s able to run routes, the way he’s able to split out and basically be another receiver out there and he’s going to get a lot of match ups I don’t think he’s had recently with a lot of linebackers on him and I’m sure he’s pretty excited about that.”

Now that the Chiefs are taking on division rival the Denver Broncos, Mahomes says he appreciates this match-up as he has had some of his best games against the AFC West foe. “I’ve had kind of up and down experiences in Denver. I mean, I had the win from my first game ever starting that week 17, week 16 whatever it was. Then, I had the Monday Night Football game where we got the comeback victory and then I had that game where I got hurt but if you look at it, it’s a great atmosphere to play in and I like going there." Mahomes said.

The game is scheduled for 3:25 on Sunday, and it is reported that there could be snow for the game, and the last time Mahomes faced the Broncos in the snow he threw for two touchdowns and 340 yards.

