(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon after missing most of the season after suffering a collarbone injury in Week 1 against Jacksonville.
Hill didn't participate in all of Wednesday's practice and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said they'll see how Hill does.
Reid would not say whether or not Hill could play Sunday.
Meanwhile, Hill's teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that when Hill does come back, there won't be any issues with chemistry.
"We worked all offseason, in training camp and everything like that and having the guys that we have, we just rotate guys through and get guys reps," Mahomes said. "I think just having him out there and being able to just pick back up where we left off will be something easy to do."
The Chiefs hosts Indianapolis Sunday night at 7:20 on Sunday Night Football.
Related Content
- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returns to practice in limited role
- Report: Chiefs agree to 3-year extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ruled out for Sunday's game against Oakland
- Chiefs' Hill returns to practice Friday
- Tyreek Hill suffers bruised quad at training camp practice
- Chiefs announce agreement on 3-year contract extension with Tyreek Hill
- UPDATE: No charges in Tyreek Hill investigation
- Criminal case against Tyreek Hill reopened
- Tyreek Hill not suspended by NFL
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on WR Tyreek Hill: "I don't have anything further to tell you"