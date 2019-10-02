Clear
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returns to practice in limited role

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon after missing most of the season after suffering a collarbone injury in Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Hill didn't participate in all of Wednesday's practice and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said they'll see how Hill does. 

Reid would not say whether or not Hill could play Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Hill's teammate and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that when Hill does come back, there won't be any issues with chemistry. 

"We worked all offseason, in training camp and everything like that and having the guys that we have, we just rotate guys through and get guys reps," Mahomes said. "I think just having him out there and being able to just pick back up where we left off will be something easy to do."

The Chiefs hosts Indianapolis Sunday night at 7:20 on Sunday Night Football. 

