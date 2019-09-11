Clear

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ruled out for Sunday's game against Oakland

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not play Sunday against the Raiders. The Chiefs are treating Hill's clavicle injury on a week-to-week basis.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not play Sunday against the Raiders.

"There was no damage to his vital to any of his vital organs or his vessels," Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder said. "He spent the night (Sunday) in Jacksonville at the hospital. My assistant, David Glover, was with him. They flew back here Monday. He started the rehab process Monday night and is going through that now."

The Chiefs are treating Hill's clavicle injury on a week-to-week basis. 

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said that receivers like Mecole Hardman and De'Anthony Thomas will probably help fill the void. Reid also said Tremon Smith, who has played corner and running back/receiver may also get some touches.

Chiefs take on the Raiders out in Oakland Sunday afternoon at 3:05. 




  

 

 

