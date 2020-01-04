Chiefs will play Houston in Divisional Round next Sunday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round next Sunday.
2-seed Chiefs will play 4-seed Houston at 2:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
6-seed Tennessee will travel to 1-seed Baltimore on Saturday with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.
