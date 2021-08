(LEVI'S STADIUM) The Kansas City Chiefs take the win in their first Preseason Game of the year.

The team was down 9-7 at halftime, but found a way to put together a game winning drive with 1:14 left on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes only played 4 plays against the San Francisco 49ers, but the Offensive Line played a larger amount.

The Chiefs will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona for Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.