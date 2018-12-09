Chiefs win thriller in OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs yet again proved why they are one of the top teams in the NFL, as they took down the No. 1 ranked defense in the league in the Baltimore Ravens getting a huge win in overtime 27-24.

The Chiefs had a chance to win the game in regulation but a missed field goal as time expired forcing overtime which was full of plays.

Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards for Kansas City (11-2), including three in overtime to set up the eventual winning field goal. Travis Kelce had seven catches for 77 yards and another score.

The Ravens looked as if they might be able to match Butker's field goal, as they were moving the ball down the field in overtime, but a holding penalty pushed the Ravens back making calls a little harder. Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson was then sacked by Justin Houston and Dee Ford but then left with an ankle injury. Former Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III came in for Jackson and was unable to move the chains and threw two incompletions to end the game.

Jackson finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens. His counterpart Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 377 and two scores leading the Chiefs to a playoff berth.

The Chiefs won't have much time to celebrate or heal up, as they will play the Los Angeles Chargers (10-3) in a primetime match-up for the outright AFC West division title.

The game will be played at Arrowhead stadium Thursday night with kick-off is set for 7:20.