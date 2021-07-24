Chiefs wrap up first practice in St. Joseph Saturday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice in St. Joseph Saturday morning with quarterbacks, rookies, and some veterans.

The first practice ran for about 90 minutes and featured quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Juan Thornhill, and rookies like Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey, Noah Gray, Trey Smith, and Cornell Powell.

After practice, Smith, a rookie offensive lineman, talked about getting to work early and getting some extra reps.

"I'm always chasing perfection which is something that we can't obtain as human beings," Smith said. "The little nuances are things that I need to take better care of in my game. I need to pay attention to detail, not be over-aggressive with a lot of things that I do, and just being efficient with my play."

Gray, a rookie tight end from Duke, said coming to the Chiefs is a blessing for him and although he's not at camp yet, Gray said Travis Kelce has been a great mentor.

"I don't think there's anywhere else in the country I'd rather be," Gray said. "I'm getting to learn from Travis Kelce, one of the best tight ends in the league. It's a blessing to be able to come out here and get that knowledge from him.

As for rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell, he is coming into camp with something to prove. Powell, a fifth-round pick, by the Chiefs joins a wide receivers' group that lost Sammy Watkins in the offseason.

"I've got all the tools, I just have to learn how to use them and take them out of the toolbox," Powell said. "I'm working getting in and out of breaks, working on releases, working on finishing after the catch, and being in the sun."

The Chiefs will return to practice Sunday morning, but the practice is not open to the public.