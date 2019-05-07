Chiefs wrap up rookie minicamp

Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their rookie minicamp Monday afternoon and now have settled on their new 90-man roster moving forward for their continued off-season program.

Now that this rookie minicamp is over the expectation level will rise for these young players and one rookie has been able to soak it all in during his short time as a Chief "Coach Heck’s been awesome and I’m learning a ton from him,” Chiefs rookie OL Nick Allegretti said.

The Chiefs have also signed four of this year’s draft picks. The Chiefs will get back to work for OTA’S May 23rd.