Chiefs wrap up rookie minicamp

The Chiefs finalize 90-man roster now rookie minicamp is over.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 1:19 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their rookie minicamp Monday afternoon and now have settled on their new 90-man roster moving forward for their continued off-season program.

Now that this rookie minicamp is over the expectation level will rise for these young players and one rookie has been able to soak it all in during his short time as a Chief "Coach Heck’s been awesome and I’m learning a ton from him,” Chiefs rookie OL Nick Allegretti said.

The Chiefs have also signed four of this year’s draft picks. The Chiefs will get back to work for OTA’S May 23rd.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
