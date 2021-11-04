Childhood teammates look to bring District Championship to Lafayette

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish, hosting their first playoff game in more than 4 years.

At the helm, 4 seniors who have played together their entire lives.

"Definitely at a young age we knew we were going to be something special," Lafayette Senior, Jaron Saunders

"From having our dads coach us to having coaches coach us now, it's just we've come a long way and I think we've built a brotherhood together truly," said Lafayette Senior, Quentin Garrett.

"But the brotherhood we have built here since we were in 3rd grade playing together is just built on on top of each other each year. We have all excelled and gotten better in the weight room and in the field," said Saunders.

The Irish District playoff game is on Friday, after securing the 2nd Seed in Class 4 District 8 and a First Round Bye.

"Some of us put tears, blood, sweat into this, so, Feel like we kind of deserve this ya know," Lafayette Senior, Hayden Mccrary.

And for Hayden Mccrary, Jaron Saunders, Carlos Cortez, and Quentin Garrett who are all in their senior year at Lafayette, these last two weeks have been a time to reminisce and to get ready to go out on a high note.

"We've talked about all our memories growing up, we've talked about all the good times we've had and we don't want this year to spoil all those memories, so we want to go out and win this game and play for a district championship, which is something we've talked about since we've first been playing together," said Cortez.

While these 4 Seniors are great football players, their coaches say that they are much more than just athletes.

"They know the game, they understand the game, they're great competitors, but most importantly above everything they are excellent leaders and excellent people," said Lafayette Head Coach. Ryan Shroyer.

With the season from here on out being win or go home, these guys are looking for a chance to end their senior year with a bang.

"It's also kinda sad knowing this is the last time we probably will play with each other. But we want to cherish this moment with these last few games with each other and go out with a bang," said Cortez.

"I don't know what the future holds so these memories that i've made with these guys and the memories we're still making is just whats near and dear to my heart," said Garrett.