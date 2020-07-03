Chillicothe R-2 suspends summer workouts after participant tests positive for coronavirus

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— In a Facebook post on Friday, Chillicothe R-2 School District announced all summer weights, conditioning, and sports activities have been suspended for 14 days after a participant tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the post, the district received the notification on July 3 (Friday).

The district will follow the recommendations of the health department and that's why workouts will cease for 14 days.

Coaches, sponsors, and school officials will communicate with participants about a re-entry plan for activities.