Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

Chillicothe R-2 suspends summer workouts after participant tests positive for coronavirus

In a Facebook post on Friday, Chillicothe R-2 School District announced all summer weights, conditioning, and sports activities have been suspended for 14 days after a participant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— In a Facebook post on Friday, Chillicothe R-2 School District announced all summer weights, conditioning, and sports activities have been suspended for 14 days after a participant tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the post, the district received the notification on July 3 (Friday). 

The district will follow the recommendations of the health department and that's why workouts will cease for 14 days. 

Coaches, sponsors, and school officials will communicate with participants about a re-entry plan for activities. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories