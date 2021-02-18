Chillicothe defeats Irish in MEC play

Clear
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 9:26 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 9:26 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Chillicothe girls basketball team defeated Lafayette Wednesday in Midland Empire Conference play.

The Hornets led 30-11 at the break and ran away with it in the second half winning 56-26.

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
