Chillicothe defeats Irish in MEC play

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Chillicothe girls basketball team defeated Lafayette Wednesday in Midland Empire Conference play.
The Hornets led 30-11 at the break and ran away with it in the second half winning 56-26.
