(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) Chillicothe took on Blair Oaks in the Class 3 State Championship.

The championship game was the second game of the day for Chillicothe as they beat Perryville in the Quarterfinals just a few hours before taking the field again.

Chillicothe was able to tie the game up 2-2 in the top of the 7th inning, but Blair Oaks able to get a run in the bottom of the 7th to win 3-2.

Chillicothe finishes 2nd in Class 3 State Softball.