Chris Jones OUT for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.
Jones was out during warm-ups Sunday morning, but won't play.
The defensive tackle was injured during practice Thursday.
Here are the Chiefs' inactives:
QB Chad Henne
CB Morris Claiborne
LB Darron Lee
G Ryan Hunter
T Jackson Barton
G Andrew Wylie
DT Chris Jones
