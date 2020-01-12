Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Jones OUT for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game

Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones is out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.

Jones was out during warm-ups Sunday morning, but won't play. 

The defensive tackle was injured during practice Thursday. 

Here are the Chiefs' inactives: 

QB Chad Henne

CB Morris Claiborne

LB Darron Lee

G Ryan Hunter

T Jackson Barton 

G Andrew Wylie

DT Chris Jones

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
We had a cold start to this Sunday morning temperatures were in the teens. Since we are expecting those clouds to stick around throughout the day highs will only be in the low 30s. We are currently tracking a band of snow showers to the north that will be making their way down by kickoff for the Chiefs game at 2pm. Counties to the north west can expect an additional dusting of snow but everyone else might only see a few flurries. The snow will be moving out in the early evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories