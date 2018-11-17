Clear

City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw

Benton lady Cardinals win girls draw and Lafayette win boys draw for city basketball Jamboree.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The unofficial start to the high school basketball season tipped off Friday afternoon at the Civic Arena for the St. Joe city schools, as both boys and girls teams played each other.

This is a good time for each team to try out new line ups and see what works best as the official start to the season is just days away.

For the girls, it was all Benton Cardinals lead by Drury signee Mia Henderson getting the sweep of the all the teams on the day.

In the first game Benton beat Bishop Leblond 40-2. Then in their second game the Cardinals beat Central 25-16, and in the final game of the day Benton beat 19-7.

On the boy's side of the Jamboree it was all Lafayette Irish as they got the sweep of the day beating Central, Leblond and Benton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events