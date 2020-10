ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - This week is the start for Missouri high school softball district tournaments with many city and area schools playing in the first-round Tuesday and Wednesday.

The St. Joseph schools (Central, Lafayette, and Benton) besides Bishop LeBlond all lost Tuesday in the first round of districts by a combined 27-3. LeBlond was able to win their first-round game against South Holt 8-5 and will play Dekalb Wednesday.